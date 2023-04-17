False HR claimants still silent on breaching Palestine rights

Nasser Kan'ani in a tweet on Monday wrote that the deafening silence of those in the West who claim to back human rights continues on the widespread and organized violation of the rights of Palestinians by the anti-human Zionist regime.

"Are false supporters of human rights aware of the fate of nearly 5,000 Palestinians in the Zionist apartheid regime's prisons, including 31 women and 160 children," he added.

History and awakened human consciences will judge their [actions], he further noted.

AMK/IRN85085092