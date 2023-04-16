Iran biggest supporter of Resistance in world

In a speech delivered at the open session of the Parliament on Sunday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that as a result of the brave nation and wise Leader, Iran is the biggest supporter of Resistance in the world.

Touching on the historical initiative of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) in designating Quds Day, he said that the occasion makes the freedom-seeking of the Quds cause hopeful every year.

This year, the Iranians took part in the rallies on the occasion in unison, he said, terming it as one of the most influential and glorious rallies.

The People’s participation in the rallies, from all walks of life, make the Zionists disappointed, he further noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to observing Qadr Nights in which the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), adding that holding the religious ceremony proves that the Iranian nations are pious.

AMK/5756077