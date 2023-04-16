Enemy defeatable despite its apparent calculations: Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the commanders and officials of the Iranian Armed Forces on Sunday.

He has lauded the great achievements and continuous progress in the Iranian Armed Forces over the years and described as “absolutely necessary” the readiness of the Armed Forces for deterring enemies and their vigilance against the behind-the-scene plotters.

Describing these forces as the strong fences for the country and the nation, he emphasized, “This very big position brings heavy responsibilities that, thank God, the armed forces are busy with fulfilling their duties.”

Referring to the verse of the Holy Quran, Ayatollah Khamenei described constant preparation as a command of God and a source of fear for the enemies of God and the nation, and added, “Threat will never disappear completely, so you should increase your preparations as much as you can.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also considered the readiness of the armed forces for deterring enemies and vigilance against the behind-the-scene planners absolutely necessary.

Referring to the words and possible actions of the weak elements, he said, “We should not focus our minds on such actions and words, but should see the main designers behind the scenes.”

Referring to the war-mongering evil international forces in different regions of the world, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Arrogance starts a conflict from behind the scenes wherever it sees benefits.”

Focusing on the enemy's long-term plans was another important point that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution stressed.

“It is good and necessary to pay close attention to the enemy's five- or ten-year plans, but his mid-term and long-term plans should be considered and monitored.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also referred to the two wars that the U.S started in the east and west of Iran about two decades ago and added, “The Americans had interests in Iraq and Afghanistan, but their ultimate goal was the Islamic Republic of Iran, which, due to the very strong foundations of the Islamic revolution, they failed their ultimate goal.”

“Therefore, the enemy with all his seemingly solid calculations and military power can be defeated,” he further pointed out.

He considered the current situation of the Zionist regime as another example of such failures and continued, “The Zionist regime's anti-Palestinian operation in the month of Ramadan last year did not have a particular reaction in the world, but this year there are demonstrations against its crimes, even in the United States and England.”

Ayatollah Khamenei considered it important not to ignore the enemy, along with believing in his invincibility, and added, “At no stage should one ignore the enemy's machinations and designs.”

At the end of his speech, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution urged thinkers and planners of the armed forces to constantly and innovatively design strong and rational strategies and policies.

Before the Leader’s speech, Major General Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, gave a report on the plans and actions of the Armed Forces in various fields.

