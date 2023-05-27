Russia intercepts 2 Storm Shadow missiles, 19 HIMARS rockets

"The air defenses have intercepted two Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, 19 rockets fired from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two HARM antiradar missiles," TASS quoted as Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov saying.

In addition, according to Konashenkov, twelve Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were brought down near Zatishnoye, Kremennaya, Chervonopopovka of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR); Kremenets, Yasnoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR); and Pology and Removka of the Zaporozhye Region.

The lieutenant-general added that in total, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 429 Ukrainian warplanes, 235 combat helicopters, 4,353 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,310 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,919 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,481 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine.

MNA/PR