  1. World
  2. Eurasia
May 27, 2023, 10:30 PM

Russia intercepts 2 Storm Shadow missiles, 19 HIMARS rockets

Russia intercepts 2 Storm Shadow missiles, 19 HIMARS rockets

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Russian air defenses intercepted two Storm Shadow missiles, 19 HIMARS rockets, two HARM missiles and shot down 12 Ukrainian combat drones in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

"The air defenses have intercepted two Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, 19 rockets fired from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two HARM antiradar missiles," TASS quoted as Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov saying.

In addition, according to Konashenkov, twelve Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were brought down near Zatishnoye, Kremennaya, Chervonopopovka of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR); Kremenets, Yasnoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR); and Pology and Removka of the Zaporozhye Region.

The lieutenant-general added that in total, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 429 Ukrainian warplanes, 235 combat helicopters, 4,353 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,310 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,919 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,481 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine.

MNA/PR

News Code 201263

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News