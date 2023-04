Shahram Arbabi and Masoumeh Bagheri are to judge at the sporting event.

The 2023 World Taekwondo Championships is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku from May 29 to June 4.

Recently, Masoumeh Bagheri has been selected as the best referee at the 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Slam.

