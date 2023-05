Iran had three representatives in today's world competitions. Arian Salimi gained a bronze medal in -87 kg after suffering a defeat against a South Korean opponent.

So far the Iranian national team has bagged two bronze medals by Matin Rezaei and Arian Salimi.

The 2023 World Taekwondo Championships is the 26th edition of the World Taekwondo Championships and is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan from 29 May to 4 June.

