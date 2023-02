Abolfazl Zandi in the weight category of -54 kg, Amir Mohammad Bakhshi in the weight class of -74 kg, and Mehran Barkhordari in the weight category of -87 kg won gold medals.

Abolfazl Abbasi in the weight category of +87 kg took silver and Mir Hashem Hosseini in the weight class of -80 kg bagged a bronze medal.

Bijan Moghanloiu led the taekwondo squad of the Islamic republic in the competition.

As many as 1,126 male and female contenders competed in the tournament.

