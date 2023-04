Iran’s international referee, Masoumeh Bagheri, won the attention of the executive committee of the competition.

The World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series Final was held in Wuxi, China, April 2-3, 2023.

The fourth edition of the Grand Slam was originally due to be held in 2022 only to be postponed to this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TM/5745617