In an interview with The National, Leaf described it as a “detente, not a rapprochement or reconciliation … it is a resumption of a relationship that existed until the events of January 2016".

“But it would seem to signal towards a broader detente,” she said.

And despite the fact that the deal was sealed in Beijing, the US has been resoundingly supporting it — and hoping that it leads to an end to the conflict in Yemen.

MNA/PR