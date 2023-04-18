Youth "driving force" behind country's progress

A group of college students and activists of student associations met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Tuesday afternoon on the 27th day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Like the previous years, the representatives of student associations shared their viewpoints with the Leader.

The Leader addressed the meeting and pointed to the regular meetings of the heads of the three branches of the Iranian government to tackle economic problems in the country on Saturdays.

“The economic meeting of the heads of the three branches of the government is not a permanent thing and that is a temporary thing and for special purposes. This meeting has not achieved its goal as it should have.” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader stressed the need for facing the problems directly instead of leaving them for a later time in the future.

He pointed to the implementation of the privatization law approved by the parliament many years ago and said its implementation did not meet the expectations.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated the privatization law could have been implemented much better, though some good things came out of it.

Considering division and lack of unity to be in line with the enemy's wishes, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that “Student activities should not polarize the student community and the country.”

“The students should adopt realism and provide scientific and practical solutions to the country's problems,” the Leader went on to say.

The Leader said that the enemy seeks to frustrate the people with the government in Iran saying, “The enemy’s strategy is to spread pessimism among ourselves."

"There could be problems within the country," he said while saying that those problems could be resolved through young people's initiatives.

“Ill-wishing media try to show that the Iranian nation has turned away from religious beliefs and revolutionary sentiments”, the Leader said while stressing “This year’s Qadr Night and Quds Day witnessed more enthusiasm and passion among the people than last year's.”

"The Arrogant enemy (western powers), the Zionist cartels that dominate Europe and the United States, they are certainly very hostile to the officials of the Islamic Republic, and they will walk over them if they have access to them. But they are more hostile to young people [of Iran]", added the Leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to explain why the enemy is more hostile to the young people of Iran, saying "That's because the youth are the ones who advance the country. The country's progress has been achieved at the hands of the youth."

