Al-Halbousi reaffirms Iraq's support for Palestine

"Ziad al-Nakhalah", the Secretary General of Islamic Jihad discussed and reviewed the latest developments in Palestine and the successive attacks by the Zionist Israeli regime on the Palestinian people, especially in the West Bank and occupied Quds, in a meeting with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

Referring to the role of Palestinian resistance in confronting the actions of the Zionist regime, the Islamic Jihad chief thanked and appreciated Iraq's current and past stances towards the Palestinian cause and said that the blood of Iraqi martyrs in Palestine bears testimony to Iraq's support for the Palestinian cause.

Al-Nakhalah also pointed to the role of the Iraqi parliament in approving the law of banning the normalization of relations with the Zionist Israeli regime and emphasized that Iraq's power, its independence, and unity are actually considered to be the power and the resistance of Palestine nation.

The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, for his part, emphasized that the official and people-based position of Iraq is to support the cause of Palestine, adding that Iraq approves of the right of the Palestinians to resist against occupiers.

Al-Halbousi further stated that Iraq does not accept the normalization of relations with the occupiers, which was reflected in the law on banning of normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

