Islamic Jihad Movement thanks Iran for supporting Palestine

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement issued a statement thanking Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi’s stance during World Quds Day, in support of the rights of the Palestinians and their resistance to liberating their land.

It noted that the Iranian president's remarks at the World Quds Day ceremony are an honest statement on Iran's stance on the Palestinian issue.

President Raeisi’s stance at the World Quds Day ceremony reflects Iran's constant position which is based on the principles of the Islamic Revolution and its founder Imam Khomeini (RA) and led by Ayatollah Khamenei.

Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine also thanked Iran for its political, financial, media, and military support for Palestine, Quds, and the Resistance groups that are standing against the Zionist enemy to defend Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a video message on International Quds Day that was held on Friday evening at the gathering of leaders and commanders of Palestinian groups and the people of Gaza on the occasion of the International Quds Day, Ebrahim Raeisi stated that the Palestinian nation has been a hero of resistance in the face of oppression and has shown an exemplary stand, and added, "The steadfast standing of the Palestinian people for the cause of the freedom of Palestine and Al-Quds for many years is worthy of appreciation from humanity and a great reward from the Lord of the Universe."

Stating that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on supporting the resistance front, Raeisi added, "Let everyone know that we have no doubts in supporting the resistance front. The Islamic Republic is determined to support the resistance front."

