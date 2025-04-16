Doha talked to Russia on resolving Iranian nuclear issue

In an interview with the Russian TASS news agency, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi shared Qatar’s stance on the Syrian conflict and outlined how both countries (Qatar and Russia) are working together on the crisis surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

The following are his comments on Iran and Tehran's talks with Washington on its nuclear program hosted and mediated by Oman:

"The State of Qatar welcomes the sisterly Sultanate of Oman’s hosting of high-level talks between the United States and Iran. We hope these talks will result in a sustainable agreement that promotes security, stability, and peace in the region and open new horizons for regional cooperation and dialogue."

"Qatar has consistently played a prominent role in mediating between the United States and Iran over the past years, while also coordinating with other regional parties—including Russia—to support peaceful solutions through dialogue and diplomacy," Al-Khulaifi said.

"We believe that diplomacy is a fundamental pillar for achieving positive outcomes that serve the interests of both the American and Iranian peoples, and the broader region. We reaffirm that dialogue is the best way to resolve this crisis, and we support all efforts aimed at reaching a constructive agreement," he further said.

