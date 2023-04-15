South Africans hold pro-Palestine rallies on Quds Day

The International Quds Day ceremony was held in various cities in South Africa with the participation of the people of the country yesterday on Friday.

In Pretoria, the capital of South Africa, people gathered in protest in front of the mission of the Zionist Israeli regime, while holding the flags of Palestine and Hezbollah, as well as images of late founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Imam Khomeini (RA), the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Lebanese Hezbollah Leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and former Iranian Quds Commander Martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani. They expressed their anger and wrath towards Israel's illegitimate and child-killing regime.

Also, demonstrations and protest rallies were held in different cities of Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, and mosques and towns in the suburbs of Pretoria and Johannesburg.

During this year's Al-Quds Day ceremony in South Africa, political activists and religious leaders expressed their support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, while they condemned the crimes committed by the Israeli apartheid regime in the occupied territories and prayed for the liberation of Al-Quds from the Zionists.

