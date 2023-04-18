Assad, bin Farhan discuss Syria return to Arab League

President Bashar al-Assad of Syria received Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan of Syria for a meeting in Damascus on Tuesday.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Syria earlier today on Tuesday.

According to SANA, the Saudi foreign minister met with the president of Syria in the presidential palace.

Media reported that Bin Farhan would present an official invitation to Bashar al-Assad to visit Saudi Arabia.

This is the first official visit of a Saudi official at this level to Syria since the crisis started in the country in 2011.

Last week, Syrian Foreign Minister "Faisal al-Makdad" visited Riyadh for the fist time after 12 years.

A day after that, Riyadh hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, Iraq, Egypt and Jordan to discuss the Syrian case of return to Arab League.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement about the meeting saying that "The Saudi Foreign Minister has discussed with Syria the steps to realize the national interests of the two countries and Syria's return to the Arab League."

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also said in its statement that Bin Farhan discussed efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis during his meeting with Assad.

