Thailand calls on Iran to assist in bridge project

Chayathan Phromsorn, permanent secretary for transportation, met Reza Nobakhti, Iran’s ambassador, to discuss transport cooperation with Thailand, Bangkok Post reported.

He said the project aims to develop a transportation system that is safe and accessible for the public under a 20-year development strategy.

The strategy promotes a "sustainable transport system", mainly focused on eco-friendly methods, he added.

The project, aimed at connecting the transport systems of the Andaman Region and Thailand, includes a bridge to connect ports with railroads and motorways, could help ease transport logistics.

“The government is also touting a ‘one port, two sides’ system, which aims to use technology for seamless connectivity. The system reduced transportation time in the Malacca Strait by five days,” Chayathan said.

This would not only help ease marine transportation but also the country's global economic competitiveness. The bridge project is set to start in 2030.

MNA/PR