Israel too feeble to be viewed as threat to Iran: army cmdr.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Monday that such comments are merely meant to boost the morale of the Israeli soldiers and fix the internal problems of the regime.

“Anyone already familiar with the military capabilities of both sides knows well that the updated size and scale of the Zionist regime’s military would maximally correspond only to one of the plentiful operations that Iran’s Armed Forces undertook during the 1980-1988 Iraqi-imposed war on the Islamic Republic,” Mousavi said.

“The Zionist regime, which is sinking and the signs of its collapse are now becoming more evident than before, is too feeble to be viewed as a threat to the Islamic Republic of Iran. The actions of its leaders, which are far from rationality and prudence, will only accelerate the downfall of the regime,” the top General added.

Israeli army’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Wednesday, “We are ready to act against Iran. The Israeli army has the ability to strike both in distant countries and near home."

He further claimed that the Israeli military will enhance its capabilities for a pre-emptive strike on Iran in the next few years, and such a strike would be “overwhelming” despite the geographical distance.

