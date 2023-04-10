Buy VPS easily with Shetabanhost

After you have established your website for a while, you begin to notice some unusual signs in its performance. It starts to take more time to load the pages, you can’t upload your content as easily, and more annoying disturbance telling you that it’s time to buy Iran VPS and upgrade your hosting service.

Today, we're going to tell you how to choose a great hosting server that best suits your business and online presence.

Shetabanhost: What is VPS?

In order to buy a dedicated VPS you need to know what a VPS, or Virtual Private Server is and what it does that makes it so important.

As you might know, a server is in fact a powerful computer that stores all of our website’s files and content and basically everything that makes up our website or application. Also, a server is in a position to provide these files’ security.

For example, if you type a domain in your web browser, this powerful computer responds to your request by showing you the site, of course after analyzing your request's security.

So what does a virtual server mean?

As said earlier, powerful computers aka servers are rich with processing and storing resources (CPU, RAM and Hard Drive), just like any regular computer with a more limited amount.

So in order to make the most use of them, hosting providers split it into smaller parts using Virtualization techniques.

This way, web hosting companies can at least make up to hundreds of smaller servers, each functioning as an individual server with private resources for every platform, meaning that you won’t have to share any amount of your RAM, CPU, HDD or any kind of data with other users.

Buy Europe VPS - How Virtual Server Functions

When you use a virtual server, it gives you a dedicated place in order to serve your customers with the best quality possible.

What web hosting providers do is to install a virtual layer on the server's operating system (OS), separating it into smaller individual servers all of which include virtual walls. These walls allow users to install any OS and software they need.

After that, you can start managing your website and its users, without worrying about its security or functionality.

3 Factors to Consider

Choosing the right server can be the most important thing that affects how people are going to enjoy your site and end up in purchase pages, or just simply close it because it is too slow.

Here's what you need to consider when choosing a VPS among many options:

1. Different Types of VPS

Other than the differences between Iran and Europe VPS, which is mostly a matter of Datacenters' locations, there are mainly 2 types of virtual servers regarding their management:

· Unmanaged VPS Hosting

If you are an established business with the necessary IT capabilities and enough knowledge on how to take care of every need of a server, including server memory, operating and server resources, here’s your option to lower the costs to buy Europe VPS.

In unmanaged hosting (aka self-managed VPS), you are going to be the one who is in charge of managing the server’s responsibilities and fixing it in case of any technical, software or hardware issues. Basically, the hosting provider will not offer any customer support.

· Managed VPS

As its name implies, in managed (or fully managed VPS), there is less technical need on your side and the hosting company will take care of most of your server’s needs.

For example, hosting providers will handle:

Core updates

Maintenance

Software installation

Provide security to your data

2. Quantity of Resources

Imagine you just launched a marketing campaign to bring new customers to your website, which results in an increase in viewers and more operation on your RAM and CPU. If you don't have enough resources to handle all these requests, your website will obviously crash.

3. Quality of Hardware

When you are choosing a VPS provider, you will need to make sure that the hosting provider uses the latest model of hardware for managing the main server. It includes SSD drives and the latest RAM and CPU technology.

Choose the Best Provider

With the importance of using a suitable VPS for managing a website, there are so many providers available. The hosting provider that offers the following features can be a reliable one.

- 24/7 Customer Support

The provider from which you are going to buy your hosting must offer 24/7 customer support over phone calls, live chat or tickets. During the time you're using your server, there might be different issues that an expert can fix it quickly.

- Free Trial Services

Free trial service offers are one policy that the best hosting providers offer to new customers, just to ensure that the service they are going to buy is well-qualified. This is a great way to find out whether the so-called “best VPS” is a good option or just a marketing trick.

- Performance and 99% Uptime

Another important tip is to check the uptime and performance of your server. Having a server with high uptime and great performance is going to increase the chance of your website's potential customers.

If you don’t know what these two factors are, well:

Uptime is the measure of how often your site (and server) is available. The provider must guarantee that it will offer at least 99% uptime.

Performance is a measure of how well your site and server performance and responds to viewers’ requests.

- Backup Schedule

No one can say there is not any possibility that something goes wrong when you are working on your site and you lose a huge amount of data, just because you forgot to take a backup from your site. This is why it is of great importance to make sure your provider will have a daily backup for your server.

Buy Dedicated VPS from Shetabanhost

Knowing what makes up a great VPS will enable you to know where and how you can choose VPS hosting that best fits your website or application. In this article, we took a look at the most important factors to consider when buying your VPS hosting.

In Addition, we covered what to look for when you are about to choose a VPS provider among all the sites that offer hosting services for your platform.

