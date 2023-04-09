Syria deputy FM describes Tehran-Damascus ties as strategic

Regarding the awarding of the medal of merit to Mehdi Sobhani, the former ambassador of Tehran in Damascus, Ayman Sosan said that Syrian President Bashar Assad presented the award to recognize his efforts in expanding the relations between Tehran and Damascus.

Sosan also emphasized that this medal was not only a diplomatic medal, but was an appreciation for the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting Syria and emphasizing the strategic relations between the two countries.

Earlier on Saturday, a farewell ceremony was held at the Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus on the occasion of the end of Sobhani's duties as his country’s Ambassador to Syria.

In this ceremony, Sobhani expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to President Assad for granting him this medal, considering it an incentive to continue working to strengthen bilateral relations, expressing his thanks to the Syrian government and the people.

Sobhani pointed out that Syrian-Iranian relations are deep, strategic, and distinguished, and there is great cooperation in the political, military, economic, cultural, scientific, and educational fields.

