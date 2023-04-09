Several rockets fired from Syria towards Golan Heights

The first wave of the rocket fire included three projectiles on Saturday, which was followed by three more rockets early Sunday.

The Israeli military alleged that one of the first three rockets crossed into what it called Israeli-controlled territory "and landed in open areas in the southern Golan Heights."

As for the second wave of rockets, the regime's military claimed that two of them fell in an open area and one was intercepted by the so-called Iron Dome, causing no damage or injuries.

The rockets caused missile sirens to sound in the area.

The Israeli military later announced that it has targeted the area in Syria from which rockets were launched with artillery fire. It added that an Israeli drone has also carried out strikes on that area.

Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television later reported that the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, has claimed responsibility for firing rockets on the Golan Heights.

The rocket fire came amid ongoing tensions throughout the occupied territories and beyond over several rounds of attacks by the occupying regime against Palestinian worshipers inside the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site, since Wednesday.

The first bout of the attacks saw the regime's forces raiding the compound, beating the Palestinian worshipers before arresting and forcing out hundreds of them. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded as a result of the violence.

Soon afterwards, several retaliatory rocket barrages were fired towards the occupied territories from the besieged Gaza Strip. And a day later, rocket salvos were fired from Lebanon in the same direction.

The Israeli regime responded by launching airstrikes against both the Gazan and Lebanese territories.

The Israeli military seized the Golan Heights from Syria during the Six Day War of 1967, and later annexed the territory in a move not recognized by most of the international community.