“There are over 80,000 artisans in Hormozgan, 98% of whom are women. They are mostly active in the fields of braid sewing, embroidery, rug and mat weaving, as well as pottery,” Mohammad Mohseni said, Financial Tribune reported.

Rugs, leather, pottery, mats, mosaics, inlays and woodworks were the main products exported from Shahid Rajaee and Bandar Lengeh ports of Hormozgan Province.

MNA/PR