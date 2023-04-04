  1. Economy
Apr 4, 2023, 7:00 PM

Iran's trade with Turkey records $921 m in 2 months

Iran's trade with Turkey records $921 m in 2 months

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iran and Turkey traded $921 million worth of goods in the first two months of 2023 to register an 11% year-on-year decrease, the latest data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute show.

Iran’s exports stood at $451 million, down 21% while imports grew by 1.5% to $471 million.

The value of bilateral trade stood at $921 million in January and November, down 11%, with Turkish exports at $471 million, up 1.5%, and Iranian exports at $451 million, registering a 21% decline.

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that Iran traded 86.84 million tons of goods worth $52.93 billion, excluding crude oil exports, with 15 neighboring countries that share land or sea borders, from March 21, 2022, to Feb. 19, 2023, and Turkey with 16.54 million tons (down 11.92%) worth $12.5 billion (up 21.24%) was the second main trade partner of Iran after the UAE during that period.

AMK/IRN85072883

News Code 199044

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News