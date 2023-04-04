Iran's trade with Turkey records $921 m in 2 months

Iran’s exports stood at $451 million, down 21% while imports grew by 1.5% to $471 million.

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that Iran traded 86.84 million tons of goods worth $52.93 billion, excluding crude oil exports, with 15 neighboring countries that share land or sea borders, from March 21, 2022, to Feb. 19, 2023, and Turkey with 16.54 million tons (down 11.92%) worth $12.5 billion (up 21.24%) was the second main trade partner of Iran after the UAE during that period.

