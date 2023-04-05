Explosions, gunfire reported in Afghanistan's Herat

Local media in Afghanistan including Ariana News said on Wednesday afternoon that consecutive blasts occurred in the 9th district of Herat.

Afghan media said that sporadic gunfire was also heard in the area and several vehicles belonging to the Taliban were heading to the scene of the incident.

Eyewitnesses stated that the exchange of fire between Taliban security forces and unknown armed men was still going on in the evening.

It is said that the armed people belong to the terrorist group ISIL.

The Taliban authorities have not issued a statement in that regard yet and there was no immediate reports of casualties.

The following video released by Afghan media reportedly show the incident: