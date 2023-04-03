Iran, Syria delegations hold talks in Moscow

Headed by Ali Asghar Khaji, Senior Adviser to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs, the Iranian delegation held talks with the Syrian delegation, headed by Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Ayman Sousan.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Syrian Embassy in Moscow in the presence of the Syrian Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Bashar al-Jaafari.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest issues related to bilateral relations and political and international developments in Syria.

Welcoming the new developments in foreign relations and strengthening stability and security in Syria, Khaji stressed the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue supporting the dialogues formed for the political settlement of issues between Damascus and Ankara.

The deputy foreign minister of Syria, for his part, emphasized the need to strengthen coordination between Iran and Syria.

The delegation of the Syrian Foreign Ministry is also set to have a meeting with the officials of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

The Syrian delegation will participate in the quadrilateral meeting in Moscow with the presence of the Syrian, Iranian, Russian and Turkish parties.

Officials of the Syrian Foreign Ministry have considered the main goal of Damascus to participate in these talks to end the illegal presence of foreign troops in Syria and to restore the country's territorial sovereignty.

