Terrorists renew bomb attacks on Hama, Idlib, Latakia

Terrorist groups renewed attacking the safe areas in Hama's northern countryside, leaving material damage.

This terrorist attack resulted in the death and injury of a number of residents and material damage to public and private property.

In a relevant development, the US-backed QSD militia kidnapped a woman and children, from one family, and demolished their house in al-Qahtaniyah town in northern Syria.

Local sources told SANA that armed groups linked to the QSD militia kidnapped members of that family after they refused to sell a farm to one of the militia’s members.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and government opposition.

MNA/PR