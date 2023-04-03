Iran vows revenge for Israel crime of killing 2 IRGC forces

In a post on his Twitter account on Sunday, government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the Tel Aviv regime is used to carry out acts of terror in a bid to divert the public from its internal crises.

“The Zionist regime and other terrorist states have the habit of carrying out terrorist acts abroad at critical times in order to deflect public attention and not let the depth of their domestic problems be revealed,” he wrote. “Terrorist acts will not go unanswered.”

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) military advisers Milad Heidari and Meqdad Mehqani were martyred in Friday’s aerial assaults conducted by Israel on the suburbs of Damascus, Press TV reported.

Heidari, a 32-year-old father of two, was from Kurdistan Province. He was living in Tehran’s Qarchak county. Mehqani, 31, died of the wounds he sustained during the Israeli attack. He was from Golestan Province and had a two-year-old son.

Israel’s fatal air raids in Syria came at a time of mass protests against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s now-delayed plans to overhaul the judiciary, which undermines the Supreme Court, weakens judicial oversight over policymaking, and gives the party in power – currently Likud – greater authority.

Known as one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011, the Israeli regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty and conducts attacks in the Arab country.

The targets usually include residential buildings. Military positions especially those of the Hezbollah resistance movement, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists, are also frequently hit by Israeli strikes.

Israel largely remains silent about the attacks. Damascus has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in the Arab country, helping it in the face of foreign-backed terrorism. Back in 2017, the advisory assistance helped Syria vanquish the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh.

MNA/PR