Syria dismisses claims over Israeli airstrike on air base

The Syrian State News Agency (SANA) released breaking news on Sunday evening, denying news in the media about the Zionist regime's airstrikes on Damascus and Almaza Airport.

An informed source at the Syrian capital's police headquarters ruled out media hype, revealing that the sound of an explosion in Damascus was caused by the ignition and explosion of a car.

The sound had nothing to do with the airstrike, the source further noted.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed Syrian sources to this end.

The source went on to say that a car was detonated by a bomb planted in the Almaza area of Damascus.

