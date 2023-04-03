  1. Iran
Apr 3, 2023, 9:04 AM

IRGC seize foreign vessel carrying smuggled fuel in PG

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy seized a foreign vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahremani made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized a foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

During the inspection of the vessel, 125,000 liters of smuggled fuel were seized and 26 crew of the foreign oil tanker were also detained, he added.

The incidents came after a series of seizures of smugglers' vessels by Iranian Navy forces in the sea lanes serving the Persian Gulf, where a large portion of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.

