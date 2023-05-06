  1. Politics
May 6, 2023, 7:57 PM

Rocket attack reportedly targeted Kabul airport

Rocket attack reportedly targeted Kabul airport

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Afghan media reported a rocket attack on Kabul airport during the presence of Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the site.

News sources said that Kabul Airport, located in the vicinity of capital of Afghanistan, was hit by a rocket attack on Saturday when Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Taliban rulying body who was en route to Islamabad. 

The rockets landed at ceremonial section, the passenger section and the control section of Kabul airport at the airport and at least 3 personnel and technical employees and several passengers were injured as a result of the assault.

Taliban has not commented on the the attack yet. Meanwhile, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for it.

SKH/5772866

News Code 200374

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News