Zionists leaving occupied lands before 25-year deadline

The meeting was held on the 13th day of the holy month of Ramadan at Imam Khomeini Hossainieh in Tehran.

Senior Iranian officials, parliament members, and cultural activists were among the participants in the meeting with the Leader.

At the start of his address to the meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed out that different sectors of society affect one another, adding that the economic problems that people in a society face come with a negative impact on the cultural field of that society.

Ayatollah Khamenei recalled the naming of the new Iranian year of 1402 (which began on March 21, 2023) as the "Inflation Control and Growth in Production" and urged the government official to seriously pursue tackling the economic problems.

The Leader stressed that all the government apparatuses need to intensify their efforts to materialize the slogan of the new year.

Meanwhile, he stressed that focusing on the economic field should not come at the expense of forgetting about the cultural field.

He further stressed that all the country's vast resources and potential have to be employed in line with materializing the goals of curbing inflation and an increase in domestic production.

Elsewhere, he stressed the importance of expanding foreign relations, noting that the world does not only consist of the US and Europe as there are some 200 other countries.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to point to the crises in the Israeli regime, saying that the different crises that the regime grapples with has accelerated the destruction of the regime before the 25 years deadline that he had previously predicted.

"We said that the Zionist regime would not see the next 25 years. But they (Zionists) were in a hurry and want to leave sooner."

The Leader continued to stress the necessity of transparent and stable economic and financial policies by the government officials as the solution to secure the confidence of the investors.

As regards the cultural field, the Leader stressed the need to observe the Islamic Hijab in accordance with the religious and constitutional rules.

Meanwhile, he stressed the necessity of observing laws and legal procedures in dealing with people who do not observe Islamic and constitutional rules when it comes to Hijab.

He further stressed that the United States' power is in constant decline as its broadened internal division and infighting between the two main political parties shows.

This item will be updated...

MNA