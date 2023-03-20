  1. Politics
Mar 20, 2023, 9:00 PM

Iran defense min. congrats new Chinese counterpart on post

Iran defense min. congrats new Chinese counterpart on post

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani in a message congratulated Li Shangfu on his appointment as Chinese defense minister.

In a Monday message, Ashtiani pointed to the deep, respectful and friendly relations between Iran and China as two ancient civilizations, saying that the comprehensive strategic partnership program between the countries is an important and valuable opportunity to strengthen defense cooperation. 

Referring to political, security, regional and international developments, he expressed hope that the level of defense-military cooperation of Iran with China will expand even more during the tenure of General Li Shangfu.

MNA/FNA14011229000298

News Code 198711

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News