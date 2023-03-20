Iran defense min. congrats new Chinese counterpart on post

In a Monday message, Ashtiani pointed to the deep, respectful and friendly relations between Iran and China as two ancient civilizations, saying that the comprehensive strategic partnership program between the countries is an important and valuable opportunity to strengthen defense cooperation.

Referring to political, security, regional and international developments, he expressed hope that the level of defense-military cooperation of Iran with China will expand even more during the tenure of General Li Shangfu.

