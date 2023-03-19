  1. World
At least 19 killed in bus accident in Bangladesh

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – A speeding bus veered off a major expressway in central Bangladesh and plunged into a ditch, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens, police said.

The death toll could rise further as some of the injured passengers are in critical condition, said Anowar Hossain, police official of Shibchar, where the crash occurred. The city is 80 km away from the capital Dhaka.

The bus, carrying more than 40 passengers, fell about 9 meters (30 feet) into a roadside ditch after breaking through the railing of the newly-built Padma river bridge expressway, Reuters quoted Hossain as saying.

The driver, who was killed, appeared to have lost control of the vehicle after the tire of the bus burst, he said, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

Road accidents are common in Bangladesh, often blamed on reckless driving, old vehicles and poor safety rules, and killing thousands each year.

