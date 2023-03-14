11 killed, injured after driver runs over pedestrian

At least two pedestrians were killed in the small Canadian town of Amqui on Monday after a truck driver plowed into multiple pedestrians. Officials have confirmed that nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries, Sputnik reported.

The two deceased persons were described as men in their 60s and 70s. Of the injured, two individuals were considered in serious condition.

Local authorities in the Quebec state informed reporters that the driver involved in the incident turned himself over to police after initially allegedly fleeing the scene. A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec police service confirmed the 38-year-old driver was arrested under the suspicion of committing a fatal hit-and-run.

A motive has not been issued amid the ongoing investigation.

"The driver of the pickup truck hit pedestrians who were walking along Route 132. He continued on his way for a certain distance and hit other pedestrians," local media quoted Sgt. Claude Doiron as saying.

Although police have yet to confirm whether the Monday incident was intentionally carried out, a senior government official did indicate investigators did not believe the incident was terrorism-related.

Law enforcement officials received calls of the incident at about 3 p.m. local time, with dispatchers relaying that initial reports stated the incident involved a van and pedestrians.

Canadian media reported that a "code orange" had been declared in the state because there were six or more victims accounted for at the scene.

