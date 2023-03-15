17 gold mine workers killed in bus crash in Takhar

Chah Ab district governor says that the dead and wounded were gold mine workers.

According to him, the accident occurred when the bus carrying them was on its way from the Chah Ab center to the mines in the Anjir area. He said the bus left the road and overturned, Afghanistan Times reported.

According to the district governor, the incident happened at 8 am on Wednesday morning.

Chah Ab district has one of the biggest gold mines in Takhar province. Hundreds of people work in this mine every day.

