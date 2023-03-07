  1. World
  2. Europe
Mar 7, 2023, 11:00 PM

2 killed as Italian Air Force training planes collide

2 killed as Italian Air Force training planes collide

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Two Italian Air Force training planes collided near Rome, killing 2 people.

Two Italian air force pilots were killed Tuesday during an exercise when the light aircraft they were flying collided mid-air and crashed to the ground, Italy's air force said in a statement.

The two U-208 aircraft crashed near the Guidonia military airport, located around 25 kilometers (15 miles) northeast of Rome.

No injuries on the ground were reported, according to The Telegraph.

Italian news agency ANSA said one of the planes landed in a field and the other fell onto a parked car.

MP/PR

News Code 198240

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News