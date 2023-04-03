Poland delivers first MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

"According to my information, this process has already been completed, i.e., the transfer of this first part. Of course, there will be talks about possible further support," said Przydacz, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Przydacz didn't specify how many jets had been delivered. Polish President Andrzej Duda said on March 16 that Warsaw would hand over the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within the coming days.

Ukraine's Air Force hasn't yet commented on the Polish official's statement.

Ukraine received the first four of the 13 MiG-29 jets promised by Slovakia on March 23, according to Slovakia's Defense Ministry website.

Kyiv has called on its allies to provide fighter jets so it can defend its airspace.

So far, no country has decided to send Western-built fighter jets, though several partners, such as the UK, have not ruled out such a move.

