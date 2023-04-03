  1. World
  2. Europe
Apr 3, 2023, 8:00 PM

Official:

Poland delivers first MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

Poland delivers first MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Poland has already transferred the first batch of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Marcin Przydacz, the Polish Presidential Office's head of International Policy, said on Monday.

"According to my information, this process has already been completed, i.e., the transfer of this first part. Of course, there will be talks about possible further support," said Przydacz, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Przydacz didn't specify how many jets had been delivered. Polish President Andrzej Duda said on March 16 that Warsaw would hand over the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within the coming days.

Ukraine's Air Force hasn't yet commented on the Polish official's statement.

Ukraine received the first four of the 13 MiG-29 jets promised by Slovakia on March 23, according to Slovakia's Defense Ministry website.

Kyiv has called on its allies to provide fighter jets so it can defend its airspace.

So far, no country has decided to send Western-built fighter jets, though several partners, such as the UK, have not ruled out such a move.

MP/PR

News Code 199009

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News