France not practices what it preaches about Human Rights

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Sunday in a tweet on the protests in France criticized the police of France for not respecting the human rights and the rights of the protestors in that country.

He said that it was a typical example of how human rights are respected in the "Garden of Europe!"

There is many an example of such things in the United States and Europe, the spokesman added.

Nationwide demonstrations were held in Paris and other French cities for the seventh time this year with thousands rejecting the government's pension reform plan.

The protests started earlier in cities such as Nice and Toulouse, while thousands started rallying in Paris in the afternoon.

Tense scenes were witnessed in Paris during the protests, as some groups threw projectiles at police officers who intervened with force.

The reform plans include raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 in 2030 and requiring at least 43 years of work to be eligible for full pensions.

MNA/IRN85054310