Mar 13, 2023, 7:00 PM

Iraqi security forces detain 11 ISIL terrorists

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Iraqi security forces arrested 11 ISIL terrorist forces in four provinces of the country on Monday, a day after 22 terrorists were killed in Al-Anbar province.

The terrorists were detained in Iraq's Baghdad, Kirkuk, Saladin and Maysan provinces.

Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service announced on Sunday that 22 Terrorists were killed in Iraq's Al Anbar province.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

