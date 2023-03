The explosion took place at the Tabian Farhang centre in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of the northern province, as journalists gathered for the award event at 11 am on Saturday, said Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for Balkh police.

At least one person was killed and five others were wounded in this attack.

The incident came two days after a bomb in Mazar-i-Sharif killed the provincial governor, Daud Muzmal, and two others.

