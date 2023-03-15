4 ISIL terrorists killed in N Baghdad clashes

The clashes between PMU forces and ISIL terrorists broke out in the Tarmiyah region in northern Baghdad city on early Wednesday.

A PMU force was martyred during the clashes, according to the reports.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

