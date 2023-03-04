6 ISIL terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Herat

The attack on the ISIL hideout was carried out by security forces in the Robat e kabuliha district, a provincial spokesperson said.

Some ammunition and several weapons were also seized during the anti-terrorist operation, according to the reports.

Saying that none of the security forces were harmed in the operation, the Afghan official said that the Taliban is trying to ensure the security of the entire nation in Afghanistan.

This is not the first time that security forces have identified ISIL hideouts in Herat and destroyed them by launching military operations.

