Denmark to send its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine in spring

"We can expect to be able to deliver 80 to 90 tanks during 2023. They will be delivered continuously because they need to be included in training activities with Ukrainian soldiers... Therefore, we believe that they will be delivered in large quantities from about the beginning of May until the end of the year," Poulsen was quoted as saying by a Danish broadcaster, Sputnik reported.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022.

In late January, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kyiv, with other states announcing similar steps or promising to join the initiative. Moscow has continuously warned that sending more lethal aid to Kyiv risks escalating the conflict and involving NATO in direct confrontation with Russia.

TM/PR