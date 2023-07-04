Iran, Uzbekistan to expand technological cooperation

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Amir-Hossein Mirabadi said that the Iranian Technology and Innovation House was opened in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Referring to the exports of Iranian knowledge-based products to Uzbekistan, he said that Iranian Technology and Innovation House in Tashkent is supposed to facilitate and develop infrastructure for more serious cooperation in economic and technological activities in Uzbekistan.

He added that in cooperation with companies from two sides and under the support of the Iranian Technology and Innovation House, a $10 million technological cooperation agreement was signed in the field of energy between Iran and Uzbekistan.

Cooperation in the field of medical equipment, information technology, and huge data centers was among the main agreements with Uzbekistan, he said, adding that one of the fundamental policies of the incumbent government in Iran is science and technology diplomacy focusing on knowledge-based trade with other countries.

