Top Iran, Uzbek diplomats stress expanding bilateral ties

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiar Saidov during which he emphasized the importance of the relations between the two countries in various fields, especially aspects related to economic cooperation, transportation, transit and logistics.

The Iranian minister further called for developing bilateral relations between the two nations according to the requests of the two presidents. In order to promote relations, he stressed the necessity of using the existing capacities and potentials between the two countries.

The acting Uzbek minister, for his part, thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support for the expansion of bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of transit, cooperation in the framework of ECO, in fields of human rights and international organizations, and announced the planning to hold ECO member countries summit in Tashkent and emphasized the need to strengthen coordination between the two countries in that regard.

In this meeting, the parties also discussed and exchanged views on the latest political, economic, security and political relations between the two countries.

The conditions of Afghanistan as a neighbor of the two countries were also discussed and the two sides stressed the need for cooperation and assisting neighboring countries to strengthen peace and stability in that neighbor. They also conferred on international transport corridors including the North-South corridor, and the new preferential tariff agreement, and also emphasized the need to increase the volume of trade exchanges.

The Uzbekistan Minister of Transportation, who is present in Iran to meet and holds talks with his Iranian counterpart, accompanied the delegation of Uzbekistan in the meeting with the top Iranian diplomat.

