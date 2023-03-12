Sudan discusses ditching dollar in trade with Russia

According to the diplomat, the countries’ central banks are currently discussing the possibility.

“Russia has suggested to Sudan to use a system of financial transactions, in which we would use national currencies. This issue is being discussed by the central banks of both countries; we will see if this is possible. This is largely a technical issue. The central banks will study this issue, see how it actually works, and in the near future we should see the result,” Sirraj explained, RT reported.

Russia has been actively moving away from the US dollar and euro in foreign trade for months after Western sanctions against the country made the currencies unreliable. Instead, it has been expanding its circle of trade partners with whom settlements are made in national currencies.

According to Sirraj, Sudan is eager to expand trade ties with Russia and could become a hub for the sale of Russian products to other African nations due to its strategically convenient location. Sirraj noted that the trade turnover between the two countries has not yet reached “desirable” level, and urged closer economic ties between the countries.

MNA