Iran Artificial Intelligence Org. to be inaugurated next Wed.

On the sideline of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Firouzabadi said that the most important issue that Iran needs to make progress in its field is the issue of artificial intelligence.

He emphasized that during the past 10 months and with the follow-up of the martyred president Raeisi, the establishment of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence or the National Organization for Artificial Intelligence was launched, adding that the organization will be inaugurated next Wednesday.

He continued to say that all the necessary budgets for the preparation of its infrastructure have been made, hoping that Iran will be able to have a powerful artificial intelligence organization by the end of the year.

The draft text for founding of the national organization and the strategic council for artificial intelligence was approved at the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution on June 19, 2024.

In the national artificial intelligence document, it was included that Iran would be among the top 10 countries in the world in this field within 10 years.

Moreover, the National Organization of Artificial Intelligence of Iran would be established as an independent organization under the supervision of the President.

