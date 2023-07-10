Iran, China to cooperate in setting up technology centers

Iran’s Vice-President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi made the remarks in Tehran on Sunday in a meeting with Deputy Secretary of China's Communist Party in autonomous Xinjiang Province Li Yifei and a group of scientific, technological, and economic figures from the Xinjiang province of China.

The Iranian official considered technology as one of the functional and effective fields for the development of Iran's cooperation with other states, noting that collaboration in the field of skilled and competent human resources can be one of the main areas of cooperation between China and Iran.

The Deputy Secretary of China's Communist Party, for his part, described Iran's motivation and support for the development of technological interactions between the two countries as precious and constructive.

The Chinese official went on to say that Iran has achieved proper achievements in industries, technologies, and innovation, particularly in the field of health and improvement of people's lives, which are admirable and indicate Iran has been successful in coping with problems and limitations by the use of innovative solutions; so, the country has been capable of developing technologies and innovations.

Touching on herbal medicine as one of the common areas of cooperation between Iran and China, he noted that his country, like Iran, enjoys a very good capacity in the field of herbal medicine.

RHM/IRN