Knowledge-based companies in Iran EXISCO event

Dr. Mohammad Hossein Fazli, head of the Iran EXISCO exhibition, which is an exhibition on economic cooperation among the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, said that that Iran's full membership in the organization during the upcoming Samarkand Summit will open a great platform for commercial, economic and technological interactions for these fields activists and it is necessary to have a detailed and suitable plan for the multi-billion poulation market.

"We should pay serious attention to the areas that purposefully expand our exports and trade relations, he also said.

One of the commodity groups in the Iran EXISCO exhibition which we will follow up on is knowledge-based companies, startups and accelerators. Knowledge-based companies have expanded in recent years, he added.

Professionals, young people and activists in this field have achieved high-quality and favored achievements and the SCO member states market can be an attractive destination for these companies, for example, biotechnology products, which are sub-branches of knowledge-based companies, have effective potential in export field.

At the moment Iran is the top five producers in Asia in the field of biotechnological products, and this field has many different branches that can play an important role in the economy and business.

Mohammad Hossein Fazli said that several thousand knowledge-based companies and tens of thousands of experts are active in science and technology parks and other centers, and they can be linked to the SCO, the Islamic Cooperation, and the Eurasian Economic Union member states.

One of our important demands in the Iran EXISCO event is to connect these fields to many international markets.

The head of the Iran EXISCO event added that due to foreign sanctions on Irna, knowledge-based companies and new technology development centers can play an important role in the transition of the country's economy from the current difficult conditions, and such products can increase the economy's resistance to sanctions and make the sanctions ineffective. Such events like Iran EXISCO with government support will help the knowledge-based companies to join the SCO large markets and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) because the output and ideas of knowledge-based companies have the ability to become a powerful arm for Iran in the field of international trade.

After Iran's full membership in the SCO, the EXISCO exhibition which will be held in the coming months is a platform on which businessmen and industry activists can get acquainted with the available potentials and capablities.

This exhibition, by inviting industrial leaders and activists to SCO and some neighbors will act like a basis for the communication and exchange of information between Iran and targeted companies, also it can somehow clarify Iran's membership future in the SCO will be drawn.