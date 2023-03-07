US sees EU's von der Leyen as main candidate for NATO head

Von der Leyen is not opposed to being re-elected as the European Commission's president, but she is also considering heading NATO, with this opportunity becoming increasingly realistic due to the United States' position, an Italian newspaper said, according to Sputnik news agency.

US President Joe Biden has long ago made it clear that the time has come for the alliance to get its first female secretary-general, and, being Germany's former defense minister, von der Leyen has all the competencies and traits this post requires, the Italian news outlet reported, adding that her visit to Canada and the US should be considered from this perspective.

The newspaper added that the EU top executive's election as NATO's head would be ideal for Washington, as she has to first finish her five-year term at the head of the European Commission in the summer of 2024. In this regard, the US is increasing the pressure in order to persuade NATO's incumbent secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg of Norway, to further extend his mandate, which has already been extended for one year due to the situation in Ukraine.

MNA/PR