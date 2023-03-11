One Palestinian killed, dozens injured in Zionists attack

The Palestinian youth was shot dead by the Israeli regime's forces during the clashes in Qalqilya.

Zionist military forces also shot at Palestinians with war bullets and plastic bullets during Qalqilya skirmishes.

Dozens of Palestinians were also wounded during the Israeli regime's troops' attacks on different areas in the West Bank.

The Zionists attacked the Palestinian protestors with tear gas and bullets, according to the reports.

Clashes were also reported between the Zionists and Palestinians in the south of Al Khalil and the Occupied al-Quds.

